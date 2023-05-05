Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,207 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

UTF opened at $22.73 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $28.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.08.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

