Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Club Bank GFN increased its stake in Ecolab by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 2,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 4.7% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in Ecolab by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 11,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Ecolab by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 7,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.20.

Ecolab Stock Performance

NYSE ECL opened at $172.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.28. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $179.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

