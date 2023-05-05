Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Everbridge by 587.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC grew its position in Everbridge by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $40,046.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,926.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $23.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.27 and its 200-day moving average is $30.96. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.76 and a 1 year high of $46.17.
Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $117.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.15 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 14.16%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.
