Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,156,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,736,910,000 after purchasing an additional 90,362 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,223,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $395,494,000 after acquiring an additional 210,961 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,692,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,783,000 after acquiring an additional 567,417 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,514,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,286,000 after acquiring an additional 8,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,202,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $147,494,000 after acquiring an additional 48,392 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $200,109.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,577,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

DGX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $166.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.20.

DGX stock opened at $135.41 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.40 and a 12 month high of $158.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.79. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.95.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

