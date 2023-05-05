Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 161.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 410 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.07.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX stock opened at $77.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.95 and a 200-day moving average of $77.49. The firm has a market cap of $88.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $83.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.60%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.