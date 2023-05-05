Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.50.

CPRX opened at $16.66 on Tuesday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $22.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.42. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company had revenue of $60.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.64 million. Research analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David S. Tierney sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $504,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 313,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,276,895.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 58,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $962,892.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,212.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Tierney sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 313,541 shares in the company, valued at $5,276,895.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 220,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,628,729. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 18,875 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 615,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,213,000 after purchasing an additional 84,079 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 66,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 97.6% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 156,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 77,393 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $8,518,000. 86.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing novel medicines for patients living with rare diseases including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome, congenital myasthenic syndromes, MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy type 3, and infantile spasms.

