Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 296,094 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 358,507 shares.The stock last traded at $29.86 and had previously closed at $29.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Cathay General Bancorp Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $299.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.73 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 37.58% and a return on equity of 15.47%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cathay General Bancorp

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,964 shares in the company, valued at $9,445,172.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Director Richard Sun purchased 6,100 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $213,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,025. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,964 shares in the company, valued at $9,445,172.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,970,000 after purchasing an additional 317,721 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,290,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,237,000 after purchasing an additional 233,646 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,031,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,880,000 after purchasing an additional 153,790 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,418,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,876,000 after purchasing an additional 43,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,297,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,933,000 after acquiring an additional 13,170 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

