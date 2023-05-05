Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,700 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the March 31st total of 80,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Cellnex Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cellnex Telecom from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cellnex Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cellnex Telecom from €53.00 ($58.24) to €58.00 ($63.74) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.75.

Get Cellnex Telecom alerts:

Cellnex Telecom Price Performance

Cellnex Telecom stock opened at $20.98 on Friday. Cellnex Telecom has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $25.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.65 and a 200-day moving average of $18.33.

About Cellnex Telecom

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure and Other Network Services.

See Also

