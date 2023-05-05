Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CAKE. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.15.

Cheesecake Factory Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $32.71 on Tuesday. Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $41.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.43.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $892.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Cheesecake Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is currently 130.12%.

Institutional Trading of Cheesecake Factory

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 463.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 356.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

