Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Gap Up to $9.08

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.08, but opened at $9.62. Chegg shares last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 7,162,514 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHGG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Chegg from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities lowered shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Chegg from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research cut Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.77.

Chegg Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $205.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.10 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 34.77%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Esther Lem sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $96,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 171,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,888,118. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Chegg news, CMO Esther Lem sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $96,102.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 171,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,118. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $63,201.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,322.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chegg

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chegg during the fourth quarter valued at $45,304,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chegg during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,444,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 6,630.5% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 861,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,770,000 after acquiring an additional 848,700 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Chegg in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,832,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Chegg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Featured Articles

