Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Bought by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,489 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 175 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LNG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.31.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $145.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.01. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.09 and a 1 year high of $182.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.23.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $10.89. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 488.45% and a net margin of 4.27%. Equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.57%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

