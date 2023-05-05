Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CQP. Citigroup cut their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.14.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CQP opened at $44.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.82. The firm has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.84. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $40.20 and a 52-week high of $62.08.

Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 104.57% and a net margin of 14.52%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 27,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.11 per share, with a total value of $1,275,833.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,183.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Cqp Rockies Platform Llc purchased 53,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.73 per share, with a total value of $2,442,576.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 36,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,751.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 27,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.11 per share, with a total value of $1,275,833.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,183.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheniere Energy Partners

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 6.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 287,345 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,598,000 after buying an additional 16,380 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at $1,748,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 0.5% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 97,134 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 27.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,721 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.