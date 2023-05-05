Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) Shares Gap Down to $80.11

Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $80.11, but opened at $76.83. Chesapeake Energy shares last traded at $77.67, with a volume of 451,739 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.64.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation is an American exploration and production company, which is headquartered in Oklahoma City.

See Also

