China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Pharma Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE CPHI opened at $0.38 on Thursday. China Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15.

About China Pharma

China Pharma Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s product portfolio includes Central Nervous System (CNS) and Cerebral-Cardiovascular Diseases, Anti-infection and Respiratory Diseases, Digestive Diseases, Comprehensive Healthcare, and Protective Products.

