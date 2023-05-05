CIBC Cuts Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Price Target to C$180.00

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$193.00 to C$180.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Cargojet from C$158.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Cargojet from C$247.00 to C$231.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. TD Securities cut their price target on Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Cargojet from C$130.00 to C$119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Cargojet Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CGJTF opened at $78.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.91. Cargojet has a fifty-two week low of $73.61 and a fifty-two week high of $122.28.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet, Inc engages in the provision of time-sensitive premium overnight air cargo services. The firm is also involved in providing dedicated aircraft to customers on an ad hoc charter basis operating between points in Canada, the USA, and other select international destinations. The company was founded by Ajay K.

