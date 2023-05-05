CIBC Raises Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Price Target to C$51.00

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPXWF opened at $33.50 on Tuesday. Capital Power has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $39.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.71.

Capital Power Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, construction, operation, and optimization of power generation facilities. It operates through the Canada and U.S. geographical segments. The Canada segment refers to the Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario. The U.S. segment includes North Carolina, New Mexico, Kansas, Alabama, Arizona, North Dakota, Illinois, Texas, and Michigan.

