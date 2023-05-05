Citigroup Begins Coverage on NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM)

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 52.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGM opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.73. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $18.25.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:NGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.65% and a negative net margin of 293.98%. On average, research analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 102.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 353.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 64.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

