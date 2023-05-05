Citigroup Trims Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Target Price to $17.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 122.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PTON. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.98.

Peloton Interactive Stock Down 13.5 %

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $7.64 on Friday. Peloton Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.91.

Insider Transactions at Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.31). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 89.95% and a negative return on equity of 204.17%. The company had revenue of $792.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 11,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $180,411.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,401 shares in the company, valued at $417,591.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3.2% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 23.3% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 39,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 7,510 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 4.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,088,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,680,000 after buying an additional 82,200 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 36.9% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

