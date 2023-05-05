Citigroup Upgrades Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) to “Buy”

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Air Canada Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Air Canada stock opened at $13.57 on Friday. Air Canada has a 52-week low of $11.86 and a 52-week high of $17.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.93.

About Air Canada

Air Canada ( OTCMKTS:ACDVF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Air Canada engages in the provision of airline transportation services. Its services cover full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other.

