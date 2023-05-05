Citigroup Upgrades Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) to “Buy”

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.
Air Canada Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of Air Canada stock opened at $13.57 on Friday. Air Canada has a 52-week low of $11.86 and a 52-week high of $17.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.93.
About Air Canada
Air Canada engages in the provision of airline transportation services. Its services cover full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other.
