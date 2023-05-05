Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $12.00. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CLAR. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Clarus from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet cut Clarus from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Clarus in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clarus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.29.

Clarus stock opened at $8.54 on Wednesday. Clarus has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $29.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94.

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). Clarus had a positive return on equity of 10.03% and a negative net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $104.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.12 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clarus will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Clarus by 85.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 6,705 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clarus by 32.8% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 122,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 30,168 shares during the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarus during the first quarter worth about $203,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarus during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Clarus in the first quarter valued at about $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Corp engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Precision Sport, and Adventure. The Outdoor segment manufactures outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, trail running, backpacking, skiing, and a wide range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

