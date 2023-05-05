Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Stock Rating Lowered by Lake Street Capital

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Lake Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

CLFD has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Clearfield from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Clearfield from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 8th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Clearfield from $141.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.83.

Clearfield Trading Down 0.9 %

CLFD opened at $42.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 4.51. Clearfield has a fifty-two week low of $41.30 and a fifty-two week high of $134.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.45 and its 200 day moving average is $77.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Clearfield had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The company had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Clearfield will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clearfield news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth acquired 3,100 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,254,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,306,112. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Clearfield news, Director Charles N. Hayssen acquired 3,000 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.50 per share, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 136,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,279,243.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald G. Roth acquired 3,100 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,254,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,306,112. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Clearfield by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Clearfield by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.

Featured Stories

