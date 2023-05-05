ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 346,900 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the March 31st total of 365,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.4 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
ClearSign Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CLIR opened at $1.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.76. The firm has a market cap of $38.93 million, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.07. ClearSign Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.43.
ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ClearSign Technologies in a report on Sunday, April 30th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
About ClearSign Technologies
ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.
