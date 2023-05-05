ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 346,900 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the March 31st total of 365,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.4 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ClearSign Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLIR opened at $1.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.76. The firm has a market cap of $38.93 million, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.07. ClearSign Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.43.

Get ClearSign Technologies alerts:

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. ( NASDAQ:CLIR Get Rating ) by 49.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.17% of ClearSign Technologies worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ClearSign Technologies in a report on Sunday, April 30th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About ClearSign Technologies

(Get Rating)

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.