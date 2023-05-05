Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.04.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NET shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $80.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $40.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $37.37 and a 12 month high of $88.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.61 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.65%. The firm had revenue of $274.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.29 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total value of $3,695,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total transaction of $3,695,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $983,261.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,600.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 411,007 shares of company stock valued at $25,110,698 over the last 90 days. 15.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 68.9% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 14.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 123,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,625,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. increased its stake in Cloudflare by 33.3% in the first quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

