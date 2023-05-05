CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $216.83.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $183.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $186.68 and a 200-day moving average of $179.48. The company has a market capitalization of $66.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $219.99.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CME Group will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,345,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 206.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

