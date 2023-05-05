Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,775 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 9,266 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at $424,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,149 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $725,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of CTSH opened at $62.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.67. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $80.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.55.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

