Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Piper Sandler

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.06% from the stock’s current price.

COIN has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Compass Point upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.69.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $49.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Coinbase Global has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $125.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.79 and its 200 day moving average is $55.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.58.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.07). Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 82.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.89%. The company had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post -4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 28,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total transaction of $2,116,243.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 4,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.95 per share, with a total value of $361,832.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 208,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,234,148.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 28,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total value of $2,116,243.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,630 shares of company stock valued at $10,363,557. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the first quarter worth about $1,014,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 69,810 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 360,147 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $24,335,000 after buying an additional 17,311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

