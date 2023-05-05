Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock Position Increased by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,376,000 after purchasing an additional 94,837 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,774,000 after acquiring an additional 146,936 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE:CL opened at $80.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $83.81. The stock has a market cap of $67.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.49.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

