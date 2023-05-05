Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Commerce Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.71 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.71% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $389.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CBSH. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

CBSH opened at $50.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.74. Commerce Bancshares has a 1-year low of $50.36 and a 1-year high of $72.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,110,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,527,000 after acquiring an additional 12,655 shares in the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David W. Kemper sold 1,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $69,816.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,162,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,333,866.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.84%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

