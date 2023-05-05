Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Receives $53.57 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.57.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commercial Metals
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth $3,411,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 575,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,149,000 after acquiring an additional 31,256 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth $742,000. Finally, Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth $1,162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.
Commercial Metals Trading Down 4.3 %
Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.09). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 7.40%.
About Commercial Metals
Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.
