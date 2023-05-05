Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 16,786 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,786 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.32% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $19,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 312.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $99.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $89.38 and a 52-week high of $107.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.23.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.