Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 2,992 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,295 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $19,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.66, for a total transaction of $568,770.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,356,990.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.66, for a total value of $568,770.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,356,990.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $399,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,005,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,088 shares of company stock valued at $21,639,520. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $346.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $313.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $233.01 and a one year high of $354.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $339.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $326.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $299.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.59.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

