Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 265,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,814 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.93% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $19,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XMMO. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 86.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 10,641 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 64,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 94,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,139,000 after buying an additional 10,604 shares during the period. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $73.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $68.22 and a 1-year high of $84.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.69.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.