Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Rating) by 65.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 842,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 332,447 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $18,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 153.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 261.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $90,000.

Shares of CGUS stock opened at $23.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.08. The company has a market cap of $672.80 million, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $20.09 and a 12 month high of $24.31.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

