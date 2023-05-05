Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $17.66 Million Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,265 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $17,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 259.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.46.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $107.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.07. The company has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $133.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 62.26% and a net margin of 40.49%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.85 per share. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Karen N. Horn acquired 551 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.33 per share, with a total value of $60,240.83. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,857.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

