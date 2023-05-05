Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $19.92 Million Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,502 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $19,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVS. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Novartis by 4.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.7% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.1% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Novartis Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $104.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $105.56. The company has a market capitalization of $221.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.16. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Novartis’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

