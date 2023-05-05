Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $20.78 Million Stock Position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,465 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 2.48% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $20,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 364,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 122,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 159.8% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 98,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after acquiring an additional 60,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 41,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter.

CFO opened at $60.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.61. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $58.69 and a 12-month high of $70.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.10 million, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were issued a $0.089 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th.

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

