Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 249,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $20,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ES. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 5.3% during the third quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 25.9% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.58.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

NYSE:ES opened at $76.72 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $70.54 and a 12-month high of $94.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.46.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $153,166.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,747.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

