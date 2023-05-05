Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD – Get Rating) by 61.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,285 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 21.67% of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF worth $20,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSMD. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF by 225.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 93,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 64,492 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 252,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,266,000 after buying an additional 38,675 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 44,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after buying an additional 9,338 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of FSMD opened at $31.01 on Friday. Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $28.51 and a 1-year high of $34.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.95 and a 200 day moving average of $32.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (FSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor index. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of US companies. FSMD was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

