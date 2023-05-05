Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 264,795 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 5,370 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $21,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,650 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 309,394 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $19,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 199.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 26,207 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 17,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,336 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TJX. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.07.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $77.07 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $83.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.49.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.60%.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

