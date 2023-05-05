Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 17,806 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 368,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,806 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 2.47% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $18,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JHML. Hill Island Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 326,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,856,000 after buying an additional 6,657 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 253,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,503,000 after acquiring an additional 26,803 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 213,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,699,000 after buying an additional 24,469 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 340.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 145,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 112,093 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHML opened at $50.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $709.08 million, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.01. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $44.55 and a twelve month high of $54.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.04 and its 200 day moving average is $50.73.

About John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

