Comparing Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) & Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT)

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) and Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Portland General Electric and Enlight Renewable Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portland General Electric $2.77 billion 1.63 $233.00 million $2.73 18.52 Enlight Renewable Energy $546.84 million 3.62 $24.75 million N/A N/A

Portland General Electric has higher revenue and earnings than Enlight Renewable Energy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portland General Electric 8.76% 8.88% 2.45% Enlight Renewable Energy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Portland General Electric and Enlight Renewable Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Portland General Electric and Enlight Renewable Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Portland General Electric 0 4 2 0 2.33 Enlight Renewable Energy 0 0 5 0 3.00

Portland General Electric presently has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.09%. Enlight Renewable Energy has a consensus target price of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 25.44%. Given Enlight Renewable Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Enlight Renewable Energy is more favorable than Portland General Electric.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.0% of Portland General Electric shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Portland General Electric shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Portland General Electric beats Enlight Renewable Energy on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Portland General Electric

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Co. engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers. The company was founded by Edward L. Eastham and Parker F. Morey in 1888 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

About Enlight Renewable Energy

(Get Rating)

Enlight Renewable Energy provides renewable energy platform which develops, finances, constructs, owns and operates utility-sale renewable energy projects. Enlight Renewable Energy is based in TEL AVIV, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.