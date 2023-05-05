CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) EVP Sells $312,576.00 in Stock

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $312,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at $238,208. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CONMED stock opened at $122.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.84, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. CONMED Co. has a 12-month low of $71.09 and a 12-month high of $138.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.60.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $295.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.66 million. CONMED had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 11.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. CONMED’s payout ratio is -24.62%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 32,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 18,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

CNMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CONMED from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CONMED from $118.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CONMED from $96.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CONMED from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CONMED has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific geographical segments. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology.

