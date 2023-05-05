Connectus Wealth LLC Acquires 2,427 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Connectus Wealth LLC increased its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RCI. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 675 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Rogers Communications by 26.7% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Rogers Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

Shares of RCI opened at $48.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.10. The stock has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.51. Rogers Communications Inc. has a one year low of $36.23 and a one year high of $54.01.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on RCI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.31.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

