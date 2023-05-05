Connectus Wealth LLC Acquires 5,844 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Connectus Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 1,002.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.44.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $60.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.81 and a 1 year high of $94.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.71.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.50). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 28.53%.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

