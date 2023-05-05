Connectus Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Connectus Wealth LLC raised its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 167.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,738 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 2.5% in the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 0.3% in the third quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 38,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sysco by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Argus cut shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.27.

Sysco Stock Up 0.3 %

Sysco stock opened at $75.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.21. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $90.74.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

