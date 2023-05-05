Connectus Wealth LLC Buys 1,357 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Connectus Wealth LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth $98,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $97.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Benchmark increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.33.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 0.6 %

BLDR stock opened at $106.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.98. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.91 and a twelve month high of $111.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.39.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

Featured Articles

