Connectus Wealth LLC Buys 507 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,063 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,015,000. Provident Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,099,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 329,501 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $11,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on LUV. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.15.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of LUV opened at $29.29 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.81 and a fifty-two week high of $48.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.69. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Southwest Airlines

In related news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $147,783.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,361 shares in the company, valued at $789,248.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

