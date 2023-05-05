Connectus Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Connectus Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,479 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC owned 0.15% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of FIDU stock opened at $51.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.70. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $43.51 and a 52 week high of $54.78. The company has a market cap of $691.60 million, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.13.

About Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.