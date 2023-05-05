Connectus Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Connectus Wealth LLC lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,023 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 238.4% in the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of IEMG stock opened at $48.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.76. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $53.23.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

