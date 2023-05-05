Connectus Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in Dropbox by 30.6% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,021 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 29.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,727,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,628 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 10.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,071,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,351,000 after acquiring an additional 370,212 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Dropbox by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,670,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,342,000 after purchasing an additional 113,180 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 4.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,451,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000,000 after buying an additional 115,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

DBX stock opened at $19.62 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $24.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $598.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.80 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 65.25% and a net margin of 23.80%. On average, research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DBX. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $3,828,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,781,892 shares in the company, valued at $206,901,375.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $41,494.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 662,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,186,017.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $3,828,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,781,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,901,375.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 531,073 shares of company stock worth $11,519,560 over the last three months. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

